London's crypto custodian Copper receives $196M in new funding
Oct. 12, 2022 5:57 PM ETETH-USD, BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Copper, a cryptocurrency custody firm located in London, has secured $196M in fresh funding this year, according to recently published company filings.
- Of that total, the firm obtained $181M from new and existing shareholders as of June, as well as a $15M convertible loan note. The capital raise was part of an ongoing Series C funding round.
- The value of the startup, which offers infrastructure for digital assets to a number of high-profile institutions, was not declared in the filings. Copper did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- Furthermore, the company posted a loss of about $16M in 2021 compared with a $4.1M shortfall in 2020.
- In November 2021, when bitcoin (BTC-USD), ethereum (ETH-USD) and other major digital tokens topped out, Copper was said to seek funds valuing it at $3B.
