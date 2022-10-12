London's crypto custodian Copper receives $196M in new funding

Oct. 12, 2022 5:57 PM ETETH-USD, BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Cryptocurrency on Binance trading app, Bitcoin BTC with altcoin digital coin crypto currency, BNB, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, defi p2p decentralized fintech market

Chinnapong

  • Copper, a cryptocurrency custody firm located in London, has secured $196M in fresh funding this year, according to recently published company filings.
  • Of that total, the firm obtained $181M from new and existing shareholders as of June, as well as a $15M convertible loan note. The capital raise was part of an ongoing Series C funding round.
  • The value of the startup, which offers infrastructure for digital assets to a number of high-profile institutions, was not declared in the filings. Copper did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
  • Furthermore, the company posted a loss of about $16M in 2021 compared with a $4.1M shortfall in 2020.
  • In November 2021, when bitcoin (BTC-USD), ethereum (ETH-USD) and other major digital tokens topped out, Copper was said to seek funds valuing it at $3B.

