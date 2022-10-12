Steelworkers union ratifies new labor deal with Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) said Wednesday its new four-year labor agreement with the United Steelworkers has been ratified, covering 12K USW-represented employees at 13 operating locations.

In the deal reached a few weeks ago, base wages are expected to rise 20% during the contract period and the company committed to spend $4B at its union-represented facilities.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) said the negotiating cycle with the USW has concluded, with contracts valid through September 2026.

Argus says the ratification will increase pressure on U.S. Steel (X), the last remaining steel company in the U.S. and Canada to negotiate a labor deal with the USW.

U.S. Steel's (X) prior contract with the union expired September 1 and was indefinitely extended.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and U.S. Steel (X) are both inexpensive, but "there are considerable differences when it comes to valuation, balance sheet strength, shareholder returns, resilience, etc.," Jonathan Weber writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

