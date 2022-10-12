A choppy session ended with slight losses on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both posting their sixth consecutive day of declines. Inflation remained a key talking point, ahead of key consumer price data due out on Thursday.

Among individual stocks, Cameco (CCJ) was among the notable decliners after participating in a deal to buy the nuclear technology services operation from Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). Meanwhile, Philips (NYSE:PHG) plunged on a warning about its Q3 results.

Looking at some of the day's biggest gainers, KnowBe4 (KNBE) soared on a deal to be acquired. At the same time, Stride, Inc. (LRN) added to recent gains to set a new 52-week high.

Standout Gainer

A takeover deal triggered a wave of buying in KnowBe4 (KNBE), with the stock surging nearly 13% on the day.

The cybersecurity firm has reached a deal to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity for $24.90 per share in cash. The transaction has a total value of $4.6B.

KNBE closed at $24.33, a gain of $2.74 on the day. With the advance, the stock recorded its highest close since April.

Standout Decliner

Cameco (CCJ) dropped on a deal to acquire the nuclear technology services operation from Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). News of the $8B deal sent shares of the uranium company lower by 14%.

Under the agreement, an investor group led by CCJ and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) will purchase Westinghouse Electric Co. from BBU. The deal is slated to close in the second half of 2023.

Weighed down by the news, CCJ dropped $3.52 to close at $22.30. Shares have seen choppy trading in 2022. Wednesday's drop added to a recent decline, undoing an upswing that marked late August and early September.

Overall, the stock has fallen about 2% for 2022 as a whole.

Notable New High

Stride, Inc. (LRN) added to an uptrend that has marked most of the past two months. With another advance of 2%, shares of the for-profit education company reached a new 52-week high.

After starting the session slightly lower, LRN rallied during the morning and into the early afternoon. At its peak, shares reached an intraday 52-week high of $45.56.

LRN moderated a bit by the close, eventually finishing at $45.16. This represented an advance of 90 cents on the day.

Overall, the stock has been trending higher since mid-August, with the stock climbing about 28% since Aug. 17.

Notable New Low

The release of a disappointing forecast prompted selling in Koninklijke Philips (PHG). Shares dropped nearly 12% on the news, taking the stock to a new 52-week low.

The company predicted a comparable sales decline in the mid-single-digit range. PHG also forecast that Q3 core profit would decline by about 60%.

In making its warning, the firm blamed supply chain issues and a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of EUR 1.3B for its sleep and respiratory care business.

PHG finished the session at $13.17, a decline of $1.74 on the day. During trading, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $13.04.

The slide added to an overall downtrend that has lasted most of the year so far. Shares have fallen about 65% since the end of last year.

For more of the day's best and worst performers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.