GXO Logistics plans to hire 22,000 workers globally for peak holiday, return season

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) said it plans to hire more than 22,000 workers globally by the end of the year to help support its warehouse operations due to business growth and peak holiday and return season.

GXO (GXO) is hiring approximately 11,000 team members in the U.K., 4,000 in the U.S., 1,500 in France, 2,500 in Spain, 1,100 in Italy and 2,000 in The Netherlands, among others, according to a statement. GXO is hiring for salaried, hourly and contractor roles as well as full-time and part-time positions.

The GXO hiring plans comes after Amazon announced a week ago that it is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. Last month UPS said it planned to hire more than 100,000 workers to help handle the holiday rush this season.

“Our hiring plans reflect a record year of customer growth,” said Bill Fraine, GXO’s Chief Commercial Officer. “A great peak starts with planning and requires real-time agility to adapt to market demand. "

Many of seasonal positions that GXO is hiring will extend into January when return season hits peak volume.

GXO announced Wednesday that it's scheduled to report Q3 results on Nov. 8 with a conference call on Nov. 9.