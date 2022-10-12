Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) reported Wednesday preliminary Q3 gold production of 118,790 oz and YTD preliminary gold output of 325,461 ozz, which the miner says keeps it on track to achieve the low end of full-year guidance at ~460K oz.

Eldorado (EGO) said preliminary Q3 production at the Lamaque mine in Quebec totaled 42,454 oz, slightly below plan due to throughput.

Preliminary gold production at Kisladag jumped 35% Q/Q to 37,741 oz, driven by an increase in metric tons placed on the pad in Q2, and the company believes production at the Turkish mine will be weighted to the year's H2.

Preliminary Q3 gold output from the Olympias mine in Greece was roughly flat Q/Q at 16,122 oz, but the company expects full-year production at Olympias will be lower than plan.

