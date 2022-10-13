Asia-Pacific markets moves little in anticipation of U.S. inflation data
Oct. 13, 2022 12:42 AM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Japan was -0.48%, Japan’s yen strengthened in Asia’s morning after touching 146.98 per dollar.
- Japan’s producer price index for September rose 9.7% compared to the same period a year ago, the most in 5 months.
- The Bank of Japan’s Corporate Goods Price Index rose 0.7% by month, after rising 0.4% in August from July.
- China +0.16%, and the Shenzhen Component added 0.525%.
- Hong Kong struggled for direction and last traded 1% lower.
- Thailand’s market is closed for a holiday Thursday.
- Australia +0.22%, DJ New Zealand was -0.40%.
- India -0.59%.
- U.S. Stocks closed lower after choppy session, S&P 500 shed 0.33%, falling to 3,577.03, its lowest close since November 2020 and its sixth consecutive daily loss. Dow Jones shed 28.34 points, or 0.10%, to close at 29,210.85 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.09% to close at 10,417.10.
- Economists expect U.S. consumer prices to have risen 0.3% in September from August, and 8.1% from the same period a year ago. In August, the CPI rose 0.1% from July and 8.3% compared with the year before.
- South Korea's Kospi shed 1.16% and the Kosdaq lost by 2.75%.
- Oil prices struggled to find their footing in early Asian trade on Thursday after a weakening global demand outlook depressed the market in the last session.
- U.S. crude futures fell 7 cents to trade at $87.20 per barrel at 0012 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to trade at $92.44 per barrel.
- Gold prices were steady on Thursday as market participants refrained from making big moves ahead of key U.S. inflation reading that could influence the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate hike.
- Spot gold held its ground at $1,672.79 per ounce, as of 0026 GMT.
- U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,679.80.
- Spot silver fell 0.2% to $19.03 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3% to $882.94 and palladium gained 0.4% to $2,143.69.
- Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 32 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures added 0.13%, while futures tied to the Nasdaq increased 0.07%.
