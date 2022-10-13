Utz Brands issues real estate senior secured term loan
Oct. 13, 2022 1:02 AM ETUtz Brands, Inc. (UTZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Utz Brands' (NYSE:UTZ) subsidiaries have entered into a new real estate senior secured term loan in the original aggregate principal amount of $88.14M with City National Bank, as administrative agent and each lender from time to time party thereto.
- The Real Estate Term Loan will be secured by a portfolio of 17 of the Borrowers’ owned real estate assets, representing the majority of the Borrowers’ real estate assets.
- The net proceeds of $85M from this strategic financing will be used to pay down in full the outstanding amount under UQF’s revolving credit facility, with excess cash going to the balance sheet.
- “Amid a rising interest rate environment, this Real Estate Term Loan puts in place a low fixed-rate instrument that increases our financial flexibility as we continue to expand distribution and generate strong organic growth,” said Ajay Kataria, Utz Executive Vice President and CFO.
