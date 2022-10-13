BWXT closes amended and restated credit agreement
Oct. 13, 2022 1:49 AM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) has closed on an amended and restated credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank and other lenders that increases the company’s liquidity while improving a number of key terms for BWXT.
- The amended and restated credit agreement, provides for a new $250M Term A Loan that matures Oct. 12, 2027, which the company used to repay outstanding borrowings under its existing $750M Revolving Credit Facility.
- Also, extends the maturity date of the existing $750M Revolving Credit Facility by ~2 1/2 years to Oct. 12, 2027.
