Taiwan Semiconductor GAAP EPADR of $1.79 beats by $0.11, revenue of $20.23B beats by $1.14B
Oct. 13, 2022 2:10 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Taiwan Semiconductor press release (NYSE:TSM): Q3 GAAP EPADR of $1.79 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $20.23B (+36.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.14B.
- Gross margin was 60.4%, 1.3 percentage points higher than 2Q22 and 9.1 percentage points higher than 3Q21.
- Operating margin was 50.6%, up 1.5 percentage points from 2Q22 and up 9.4 percentage points from 3Q21.
- In Q3, shipments of 5-nanometer accounted for 28% of total wafer revenue; 7- nanometer accounted for 26%. Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 54% of total wafer revenue.
Comments (4)