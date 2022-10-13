Taiwan Semiconductor GAAP EPADR of $1.79 beats by $0.11, revenue of $20.23B beats by $1.14B

  • Taiwan Semiconductor press release (NYSE:TSM): Q3 GAAP EPADR of $1.79 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $20.23B (+36.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.14B.
  • Gross margin was 60.4%, 1.3 percentage points higher than 2Q22 and 9.1 percentage points higher than 3Q21.
  • Operating margin was 50.6%, up 1.5 percentage points from 2Q22 and up 9.4 percentage points from 3Q21.
  • In Q3, shipments of 5-nanometer accounted for 28% of total wafer revenue; 7- nanometer accounted for 26%. Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 54% of total wafer revenue.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.