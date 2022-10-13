European markets opens lower as investors awaits U.S. inflation data with the continued U.K. market turmoil
Oct. 13, 2022 3:45 AM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- London -0.62%.
- Germany +0.01%.
- France -0.29%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.3% in early trade, with telecoms stocks shedding 1% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red.
- The lower open in Europe comes amid mixed global sentiment ahead of the latest U.S. inflation reading. U.S. stock futures were up slightly overnight while markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed as investors await the data.
- The German consumer price index rose by 10% year-on-year in September and 1.9% month-on-month, the country’s Federal Statistical Office said Thursday, confirming a preliminary reading.
- Sterling eased 0.03% to $1.1095, stabilizing after a sharp rebound in the previous session.
- Elsewhere, the euro gained 0.01% to $0.9702, while the antipodean currencies were nursing losses after having fallen to fresh multi-year lows earlier in the week.
