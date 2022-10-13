European markets opens lower as investors awaits U.S. inflation data with the continued U.K. market turmoil

Oct. 13, 2022 3:45 AM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • London -0.62%.
  • Germany +0.01%.
  • France -0.29%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.3% in early trade, with telecoms stocks shedding 1% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red.
  • The lower open in Europe comes amid mixed global sentiment ahead of the latest U.S. inflation reading. U.S. stock futures were up slightly overnight while markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed as investors await the data.
  • The German consumer price index rose by 10% year-on-year in September and 1.9% month-on-month, the country’s Federal Statistical Office said Thursday, confirming a preliminary reading.
  • Sterling eased 0.03% to $1.1095, stabilizing after a sharp rebound in the previous session.
  • Elsewhere, the euro gained 0.01% to $0.9702, while the antipodean currencies were nursing losses after having fallen to fresh multi-year lows earlier in the week.

