GSK RSV vaccine for older adults shows 94.1% efficacy in severe disease in phase 3 trial

GSK (NYSE:GSK) said its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate showed an overall vaccine efficacy of 82.6% against RSV lower respiratory tract disease (RSV-LRTD) in adults aged 60 years and above, meeting the main goal of a phase 3 trial.

The British pharma giant reported more data from the late-stage study, dubbed AReSVi-006, whose headline results were earlier presented in June. The trial evaluated a single dose of GSK's adjuvanted RSVPreF3 OA ((older adult)) investigational vaccine in ~25K people from 17 countries.

The GSK AS01 proprietary adjuvant system contains Agenus' (NASDAQ:AGEN) QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant.

Efficacy against severe RSV-LRTD was 94.1%; in adults with pre-existing comorbidities, such as underlying cardiorespiratory and endocrinometabolic conditions, vaccine efficacy was 94.6%; while 93.8% efficacy was seen in adults aged 70-79 years, the company said in an Oct. 13 press release.

GSK added that vaccine efficacy against LRTD was consistent across both RSV-A and RSV-B subtypes, 84.6%and 80.9%, respectively.

"These are truly exceptional results given that today RSV remains one of the major infectious diseases without a vaccine, despite over 60 years of research," said GSK Chief Scientific Officer Tony Wood.

The vaccine was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile. The adverse events were mild-to-moderate and transient, with the most frequent being injection site pain, fatigue, muscle ache, and headache, the company noted.

GSK said regulatory filings based on the phase 3 data are expected in H2 2022.

