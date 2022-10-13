Philips expands rollout of AR surgical navigation solution ClarifEye in Japan

  • Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said it expanded rollout of its augmented reality (AR) surgical navigation solution ClarifEye to Japan.
  • The Netherlands-based company highlighted positive results in the first patients treated by the International University of Health and Welfare, Mita Hospital in Tokyo using the 3D AR solution.
  • ClarifEye helped the surgeon to successfully treat patients with spinal stenosis (narrowing of the spaces in the spine) and scoliosis (sideways curvature of the spine) via minimally-invasive image-guided procedures, Philips said in an Oct. 13 press release.
  • The company noted that ClarifEye's live-video computer vision and AR technology uses non-invasive position markers applied on the patient's skin to track patient positioning and overlays the live video on a 3D cone-beam CT of the patient's spinal column.
