Philips expands rollout of AR surgical navigation solution ClarifEye in Japan
Oct. 13, 2022 4:55 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said it expanded rollout of its augmented reality (AR) surgical navigation solution ClarifEye to Japan.
- The Netherlands-based company highlighted positive results in the first patients treated by the International University of Health and Welfare, Mita Hospital in Tokyo using the 3D AR solution.
- ClarifEye helped the surgeon to successfully treat patients with spinal stenosis (narrowing of the spaces in the spine) and scoliosis (sideways curvature of the spine) via minimally-invasive image-guided procedures, Philips said in an Oct. 13 press release.
- The company noted that ClarifEye's live-video computer vision and AR technology uses non-invasive position markers applied on the patient's skin to track patient positioning and overlays the live video on a 3D cone-beam CT of the patient's spinal column.
- PHG -0.23% to $13.14 premarket Oct. 13
