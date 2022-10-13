Ionis plans for new manufacturing site in California to support pipeline
Oct. 13, 2022 5:19 AM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) said on Oct. 12 that it signed an agreement with Sudberry Properties to develop and lease a new development chemistry and manufacturing site in Oceanside, California.
- At ~217K square feet, the new facility will be more than double the size of Ionis' existing development chemistry and manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, California.
- San Diego-based Sudberry will develop the shell for the site, while Ionis will design and construct improvements to customize the facility.
- Ionis will lease the property for 20 years, with two 10-year options to renew and a right of first offer to buy the property.
- "Our new Oceanside campus will provide the capacity we need to support our growing pipeline, new technologies and chemistries," said Ionis' CEO Brett Monia.
- Ionis expects to occupy the new facility in 2025, with active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing beginning in mid-2026.
