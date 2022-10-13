RemeGen's telitacicept for myasthenia gravis gets FDA orphan drug status
Oct. 13, 2022 5:49 AM ETRemegen Co Ltd. ADR (REGMY), REGMFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan-drug designation to RemeGen's (OTCPK:REGMF) (OTCPK:REGMY) proprietary novel fusion protein Telitacicept (RC18) to treat myasthenia gravis (MG).
- MG is an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder mainly characterized by muscle weakness and muscle fatigue.
- China-based RemeGen noted in an Oct. 12 release that a phase 2 trial — which was completed in Q1 this year — of telitacicept to treat generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in Chinese patients had showed positive results.
- The FDA grants orphan drug status to therapies which treat or prevent rare diseases that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. The designation provides certain incentives, including seven years of market exclusivity, if approved.
Comments