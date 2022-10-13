RemeGen's telitacicept for myasthenia gravis gets FDA orphan drug status

Oct. 13, 2022 5:49 AM ETRemegen Co Ltd. ADR (REGMY), REGMFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan-drug designation to RemeGen's (OTCPK:REGMF) (OTCPK:REGMY) proprietary novel fusion protein Telitacicept (RC18) to treat myasthenia gravis (MG).
  • MG is an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder mainly characterized by muscle weakness and muscle fatigue.
  • China-based RemeGen noted in an Oct. 12 release that a phase 2 trial — which was completed in Q1 this year — of telitacicept to treat generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in Chinese patients had showed positive results.
  • The FDA grants orphan drug status to therapies which treat or prevent rare diseases that affect fewer than 200K people in the U.S. The designation provides certain incentives, including seven years of market exclusivity, if approved.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.