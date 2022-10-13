IFF opens Singapore Innovation Center
Oct. 13, 2022
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)
- IFF (NYSE:IFF) has invested $30M to expand its regional footprint in Singapore.
- Following the newly operational Singapore Flexiblend plant in Tuas, the flavors and fragrances company has set up a new Singapore Innovation Center in the nation's premier biomedical research hub.
- The two facilities are part of a series of aggressive investments IFF is making to accelerate innovation, broaden its co-creation capabilities, drive speed to market and enhance accessibility to customers across Asia.
- The new center spans over 11,000 sq m, IFF’s largest in the region and also the first in its global network of research, creative and application centers to integrate the technologies, capabilities and expertise of all four business divisions: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions.
- It features more than ten creation, design and analytical laboratories, a collaboration studio, and culinary and demo kitchens, providing customers with full sensory capabilities to support each stage of the process from ideation through commercialization.
