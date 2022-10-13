Castellum prices 3M share public offering at $2.00
Oct. 13, 2022 5:30 AM ETCastellum, Inc. (CTM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Castellum (NYSEMKT:CTM) has announced the pricing of its public offering of common stock at a price of $2.00/share.
- The Co. is offering 1.5M shares of its common stock and has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 225K shares of common stock at the public offering price.
- The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on October 13, 2022 under the ticker symbol “CTM”.
- The offering is expected to close on or about October 17, 2022.
- In connection with this offering, the Company will effectuate a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of 1-for-20.
- The reverse stock split is expected to be effective as of the open of trading on October 13, 2022.
Comments