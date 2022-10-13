J&J's Biosense launches Heliostar balloon ablation catheter in Europe
Oct. 13, 2022 6:07 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) unit Biosense Webster said it launched Heliostar Balloon Ablation Catheter in Europe.
- The system is the the first radiofrequency balloon ablation catheter and is indicated for use in catheter-based cardiac electrophysiological mapping (stimulating and recording) of the atria and, when used with a compatible multi-channel RF generator, for cardiac ablation, the company said in an Oct. 13 press release.
- Cardiac ablation is a procedure used to correct heart rhythm issues. Cardiac ablation uses heat or cold energy to make small scars in the heart to block irregular electrical signals and restore typical heartbeat.
- Biosense said that in a study, dubbed SHINE, Heliostar was an effective treatment for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation and isolated targeted pulmonary veins in 98.8% of patients without the need for focal touch-up.
