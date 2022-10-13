GOL Linhas guides for Q3 loss of $0.7/share
Oct. 13, 2022 6:09 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Brazilian low-cost airline GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) expects a loss per share of ~R$1.8 for the third quarter of 2022.
- Loss per American Depositary Shares are projected to be US$0.7. Analysts call for loss of -$0.19 per share.
- Passenger unit revenue is likely to be up ~45% Y/Y, driven by the continued growth in domestic demand for leisure travel combined and the gradual recovery in international travel.
- Smiles revenues increased by 53% when compared to same period of 2019 with a 31% growth in the customer base versus 3Q19.
- The total unit revenue is also expected to be up ~45% Y/Y.
- Furthermore, the airline expects non-fuel unit costs to decrease by ~25% Y/Y, mainly due to increase in ASKs, productivity (aircraft utilization and operating efficiency).
- Fuel unit costs, meanwhile, are expected to rise ~87% Y/Y, driven by an 89% growth in the average jet fuel price.
- The company will discuss its Q3 results in a conference call on October 27, 2022.
