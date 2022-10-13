iMedia Digital Services teams with Taboola in multiyear advertising and content recommendation partnership
iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) advertising arm, iMedia Digital Services, entered into an advertising and content recommendation partnership with Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) effective October 1, 2022.
This is the seventh year that Taboola has provided advertising products to iMDS to help drive user engagement and conversion for iMDS advertisers as well as new ecommerce solutions from Connexity.
This newest six-year deal solidifies a decade-long partnership between iMedia and Taboola.
Under the deal, iMDS will continue to adopt Taboola’s extensive product portfolio, including Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content, including video, for a more engaging experience.
“Taboola continues to be an important digital content and advertising partner for us. We appreciate Taboola’s constant efforts to enhance their platform and to remain innovative, most recently with the enhancements to its ecommerce capabilities, helping us further engage users, create new ecommerce revenue channels, and capitalize on continued innovation in digital advertising.” said Matt Leardini, President of iMDS.
Comments