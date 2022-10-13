Li-Cycle begins commercial operations at Alabama Spoke
Oct. 13, 2022 6:17 AM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) has begun commercial operations at its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Alabama.
- Located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the Spoke utilizes Li-Cycle’s (LICY) patented technology to recycle and directly process full EV battery packs without any dismantling through a submerged shredding process that produces no wastewater.
- The site, LICY's fourth Spoke recycling facility in North America, has capacity to process up to 10,000 tons of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year.
- Across its four operating Spokes in North America, Li-Cycle (LICY) now has a total input processing capacity of 30,000 tons per year, or the equivalent of batteries from ~60,000 EVs.
- The company aims to have 65,000 tons per year of lithium-ion battery material processing capacity across its North American Spoke network by the end of 2023.
