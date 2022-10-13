BlackRock Non-GAAP EPS of $9.55 beats by $2.28, revenue of $4.31B beats by $140M
Oct. 13, 2022 6:17 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- BlackRock press release (NYSE:BLK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $9.55 beats by $2.28.
- Revenue of $4.31B (-14.7% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
- Nearly 15% decrease in revenue year-over-year, primarily driven by the impact of significantly lower markets and dollar appreciation on average AUM and lower performance fees.
- $65 billion of quarterly long-term net inflows driven by continued momentum in strategic ETFs and significant outsourcing mandates, with total net inflows of $17 billion reflecting outflows from cash management and advisory AUM.
- AUM of $7.96T down from AUM of $8.49T at the end of Q2, average AUM of $8.48T down from $9.02T at the end of Q2.
