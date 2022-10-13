Bunge, Olleco announce 50/50 edible oils joint venture
Oct. 13, 2022 5:59 AM ETBunge Limited (BG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) has announced an agreement to form a 50/50 joint venture to create a business that encompasses the full life-cycle of edible oils.
- The joint venture is expected to work with foodservice and food manufacturing customers in Europe, excluding UK and Ireland to supply oils and ensure the used cooking oil is efficiently collected and used as a feedstock in the production of renewable fuels.
- "The 50/50 joint venture will accelerate our expanding footprint allowing us to unlock a wider, professionalised service to the food industry that works to capture this valuable resource." said Joe Kenny, Olleco CEO.
Comments