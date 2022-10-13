Adyen rolls out unified commerce solution in Mexico

Oct. 13, 2022 6:23 AM ETAdyen N.V. (ADYEY), ADYYFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) has brought its unified commerce solution to Mexico.
  • Bolstered by the company's recently enabled full acquiring capabilities in the country, Adyen can now maintain end-to-end control of the payment flow for transactions occurring in-person and online.
  • Adyen's unified commerce solution enables businesses to develop a deeper understanding of their consumers in a single overview. It is designed to consolidate data across all sales channels.
  • By providing a cohesive overview of all transaction activity, Adyen's single platform is claimed to generate transparency into cross-channel consumer behavior.

