NanoString, Visiopharm team up to develop workflows for spatial biology solutions
Oct. 13, 2022 6:32 AM ETNanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) said it is collaborating with digital pathology software company Visiopharm to discover novel biomarkers and drug targets using spatial imaging and machine learning technologies.
- The companies are developing integrated workflows for translational research studies using multiplexing capability of the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm.
- Integrating Visiopharm's Oncotopix Discovery software into the GeoMx DSP workflow will enhance and simplify sample processing for translational research applications, the company said in an Oct. 13 press release.
- NanoString added that its cloud informatics platform AtoMx Spatial Informatics Platform will enhance the integration.
- "Spatial biology is one of the fastest growing areas of research, and this collaboration will enable a deeper understanding of the spatial high-plex and whole-transcriptome data that GeoMx delivers," said Visiopharm's Chief Commercial Officer Louise Armstrong.
- In addition, the companies will maintain file format compatibility for researchers to analyze GeoMx DSP whole-slide images with Visiopharm's software, providing access to a toolset for pathologic and spatial analysis, NanoString noted.
