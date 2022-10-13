Delta Air Lines Non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 misses by $0.02, revenue of $13.98B beats by $360M, expects Q4 capacity to be up 5% to 9%
- Delta Air Lines press release (NYSE:DAL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $13.98B (+52.8% Y/Y) beats by $360M. Adjusted revenue of $12.84B vs. consensus of $12.83B.
- Q4 Outlook: Capacity to be up ~5% to 9% vs. 4Q19; Operating Margin: to be 9% to 11%; EPS between $1 to $1.25 vs. consensus of $0.80.
- The company is on track to achieve 2024 targets of over $7 adj. EPS and $4B of free cash flow
- "We reached a major milestone this quarter, with adjusted revenue 3 percent higher and unit revenues up 23 percent compared to 2019, marking the highest revenue and unit revenue quarter in Delta's history. Our results reflect the strength of our brand and diverse revenue streams, with another quarter of record co-brand remuneration and continued premium product outperformance," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president. "With corporate travel improving and robust domestic and international demand, we expect December quarter revenue to be up 5 to 9 percent compared to December quarter 2019."
