Astra Space gains on announcing spacecraft engine contract with Astroscale

Oct. 13, 2022 6:41 AM ETAstra Space Operations, Inc. (ASTR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) has reached an agreement with Astroscale Holdings to provide Astra Spacecraft Engine for its space sustainability spacecraft platform, ELSA-M, that can safely and responsibly capture and retire multiple client satellites in a single mission.
  • The ELSA-M satellite servicer will be designed and optimised to remove multiple pieces of debris from LEO in a single orbital mission.

  • “The Astra Spacecraft Engine’s flight heritage, reliability, and scalability were critical factors in selecting Astra as we prepare our ELSA-M platform for important customer missions, and we look forward to continue building a strong relationship with Mike and his team,” said Ian Vanoorschot, Astroscale’s Global Head of Procurement.

  • Shares are up 3% premarket.

