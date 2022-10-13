BitNile to introduce Bitcoin Marketplace
Oct. 13, 2022 6:43 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BitNile (NYSE:NILE) is developing a bitcoin-based marketplace platform, planned for release in the first half of 2023.
- Leveraging blockchain and other emerging technologies, the Marketplace will serve as a multi-vendor e-commerce platform to reduce the complexity of transacting in bitcoin (BTC-USD).
- The platform aims to provide a functional and broad e-commerce experience to its users with its planned advanced buyer and seller functionality, third-party integrations, and enhanced security through a comprehensive buyer and seller pre-verification program.
- Veteran developer Douglas Gintz has been appointed as president and chief product officer to lead the effort.
- The Marketplace will be accessible through all modern web browsers and is expected to include native iOS and Android mobile applications, available for download on the Apple and Google Play Stores.
Comments