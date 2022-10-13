Commercial Metals Non-GAAP EPS of $2.45 beats by $0.22, revenue of $1.99B

Oct. 13, 2022 6:50 AM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Commercial Metals press release (NYSE:CMC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.45 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $1.99B (+19% Y/Y).
  • core EBITDA of $419.0 million
  • "Looking at the fourth quarter, we generated the second-best Core EBITDA in our Company's history, behind only the previous quarter. I am extremely proud of our continued solid execution, which has enabled us to fully capitalize on very strong market conditions in North America and to navigate the volatile conditions in Europe. The flexibility of our operations in Poland, and its low-cost operating structure relative to peers, positions CMC well to manage the challenging economic environment in Europe." said Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Shares +1.6% PM.

