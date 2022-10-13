Amazon scraps multiple ventures, continuing cost-cutting moves

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is shutting down more virtual experience endeavors, continuing a trend of trimming cost-intensive ventures.

According to Bloomberg, the Amazon Explore product, described as a digital travel experience program, is the latest on the chopping block. The service was first introduced during the throes of the pandemic, allowing customers to take virtual tours of popular tourist destinations.

Additionally, the company recently confirmed the scrapping of its “Glow” video device for children. Per the Seattle Times, as many as six ventures could be coming to a close in the near term as the tech behemoth reassesses its expenditures. Just last week, the company decided to end its home delivery robot program.

The impact to company headcount associated with the cutbacks was not made clear.

Elsewhere, the company recently announced a plan to hire 150K workers for the holiday season.

