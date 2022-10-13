Shell's (NYSE:SHEL) Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands - Europe's largest - suffered a malfunction Thursday, providing another source of anxiety for the continent's diesel market already disrupted by strikes in France.

The 404K bbl/day refinery near Rotterdam has been flaring elevated amounts of gas following the incident.

Shell (SHEL) said governments have been informed about the incident, but the effects on fuel supply will depend on what caused the malfunction and where it happened.

TotalEnergies (TTE) said no progress has been made on resuming oil product deliveries to service stations from its French oil depots and refineries, where workers remain on strike.

