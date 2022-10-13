Walgreens Boots Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.03, revenue of $32.45B beats by $280M
Oct. 13, 2022 7:02 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Walgreens Boots press release (NASDAQ:WBA): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $32.45B (-5.3% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
- FY2023 Outlook: Adjusted EPS of $4.45 to $4.65 as strong core business growth is more than offset by lapping fiscal year 2022 COVID-19 execution, and currency headwinds vs. consensus of $4.49.
- Raising U.S. Healthcare fiscal 2025 sales target to $11B to $12B, with the segment expected to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by fiscal year 2024.
- Increased visibility to the company's long-term growth algorithm, building to low-teens adjusted EPS growth in fiscal year 2025 and beyond.
