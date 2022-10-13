Walgreens Boots Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.03, revenue of $32.45B beats by $280M

Oct. 13, 2022 7:02 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Walgreens Boots press release (NASDAQ:WBA): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $32.45B (-5.3% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
  • FY2023 Outlook: Adjusted EPS of $4.45 to $4.65 as strong core business growth is more than offset by lapping fiscal year 2022 COVID-19 execution, and currency headwinds vs. consensus of $4.49.
  • Raising U.S. Healthcare fiscal 2025 sales target to $11B to $12B, with the segment expected to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by fiscal year 2024.
  • Increased visibility to the company's long-term growth algorithm, building to low-teens adjusted EPS growth in fiscal year 2025 and beyond.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.