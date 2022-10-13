Deutsche Bank issued a catalyst call buy idea on Lennox International (NYSE:LII) on Thursday ahead of the company's earnings repotr.

Analyst Nicole DeBlase said although Resi HVAC volumes could dip into negative territory this quarter, the firm sees scope for an earnings beat due to the continued sequential price/cost improvement and traction with the turnaround of the Commercial business.

"If we are right about a 3Q beat, we also think the company could raise its full year EPS guidance," noted DeBlase.

In addition, Deutsche Bank thinks the upcoming LII December analyst day could serve as a positive catalyst. The company os expected to initiate 2023 guidance at the meeting, and the firm sees upside to $16 EPS in 2023.

On the valuation front, LII is noted to trade in line with the MI/EE PE group median vs. a historical 15-20% premium.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is also flashing Buy on LII.