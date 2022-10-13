BlackRock Q3 earnings helped by technology revenue, lower expenses

Oct. 13, 2022 7:18 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

BlackRock financial services logo outside of office in San Francisco

David Tran/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) posted better-than-expected earnings in Q3, as higher revenue from its technology platform, Aladdin, and lower expenses helped to offset a decline in investment advisory and administration fees. Long-term net inflows of $65B in Q3, including $22.4B in ETFs, slipped from $69B in Q2.

"Active strategies reflected momentum from significant outsourcing mandates and continued demand for alternatives, where we raised $6B across commitments and net inflows," said Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $9.55, easily topping the $7.27 consensus estimate, increased from $7.36 in Q2 and declined from $11.34 in Q3 2021.

Q3 revenue of $4.31B, exceeding the $4.17B consensus, fell from $4.53B in Q2 and from $5.05B in the year-ago quarter.

BlackRock (BLK) shares gained 0.4% in Thursday premarket trading.

Investment advisory and administration fees of $3.37B fell from $3.53B in the prior quarter and $3.79B in the year-ago quarter.

Technology services, including Aladdin, produced $338M in revenue in the quarter, vs. $332M in Q2 and $320M in Q3 2021.

Distribution fees of $325M vs. $361M in Q2 and $401M in Q3 2021.

BlackRock (BLK) said Q3 total expense of $2.79B declined from $2.86B in the prior quarter and $3.12B in the year-ago quarter. Employee compensation and benefit costs dropped to $1.34B from $1.41B in Q2 and $1.53B in Q3 2021.

Q3 adjusted operating income of $1.59B fell from $1.73B in Q2 and from $2.03B in the year-ago quarter; adjusted operating margin of 42.0% vs. 43.7% in Q2 and 47.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Total assets under management of $7.96T vs. $8.49T at June 30, 2022.

$17B of quarterly total inflows compares with $90B of quarterly total inflows in the prior quarter.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Earlier, BlackRock (BLK) non-GAAP EPS of $9.55 beats by $2.28, revenue of $4.31B beats by $140M

