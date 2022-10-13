Else Nutrition Kids products launch at retail
Oct. 13, 2022 7:13 AM ETElse Nutrition Holdings Inc. (BABYF), BABY:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Else Nutrition (OTCQX:BABYF) has announced that Else Nutrition Kids Shakes are being put on the shelf in Walmart stores in 35 states and in the best-selling Chocolate and Vanilla flavors, with other products to follow soon.
- Else products have been available on Walmart.com since the start of 2022 and will now expand in-store.
- “Walmart has always put customers first and we are proud to be part of fulfilling that by providing a product that offers complete nutrition, is plant-based, certified safe from heavy metals, and tastes great,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.
