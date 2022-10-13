Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor, get reprieves for U.S. chip restrictions to China: reports

Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor have been issued one-year exemptions to new rules enacted by the Biden Administration, letting them continue receiving chip-making equipment in China, multiple news outlets reported.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) was granted the exception in an effort to keep its memory-chip production in China, where it operates facilities in two cities.

Separately, Nikkei Asia reported that Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) was also given a one-year license to keep expanding its business in China.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Chief Executive C.C. Wei confirmed the exception on Thursday when the company reported third-quarter results.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) shares rose 2.5% in premarket trading following the results, which topped estimates, aided in part by revenue from smartphones and customers in North America.

South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix has also been granted authorization by the U.S. to continue receiving goods in China for chip making production without needing to abide by the new licensing rules, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

On Friday, the Commerce Department published new rules that said companies seeking verification to sell to China would be faced with a "presumption of denial" standard if they produce DRAM chips below 18 nm, above 128 layers for NAND chips and below 14 nm for logic chips and would have to apply for a license.

In addition to reporting third-quarter results, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), said it would cut its capital expenditure forecast for 2022 to $36B, down from a prior outlook of $40B-$44B as a result of slowing chip demand and the U.S.'s export controls.