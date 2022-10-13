VectivBio gains on pricing of $125M underwritten offering of ordinary shares

Oct. 13, 2022 7:31 AM ETVectivBio Holding AG (VECT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ:VECT) prices an underwritten offering of 16.7M ordinary shares at an offering price of $7.50/share for gross proceeds of ~$125M.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about October 17, 2022.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents: to fund clinical development and pre-commercialization activities for its lead product candidate and general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses and working capital.
  • Shares are trading higher 13% premarket.

