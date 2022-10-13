China Index receives proposal for acquisition of class A, class B shares
- China-based real estate information and analytics service platform provider China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) has received a revised preliminary non-binding proposal for the acquisition of the company's class A and class B ordinary shares.
- The proposal was sent by a consortium comprising of Fang Holdings (OTC:SFUNY), Tianquan Mo and his affiliates, True Knight, Digital Link Investments and General Atlantic Singapore Fund.
- The consortium wishes to acquire shares that it does not currently own in a going-private transaction for a cash purchase price of $0.84 per share or American depositary share.
- The consortium currently owns in aggregate ~61% of all the issued and outstanding class A shares and ~100% of all the issued and outstanding class B shares.
- The ownership represents ~91.4% of the total voting power of the company.
- The new proposal is a revision to the Aug. 23 proposal by Fang, and it states, among others, that the members of the consortium have agreed to work exclusively with each other in pursuing the proposed transaction.
- Source: Press Release
