Domino's Pizza Non-GAAP EPS of $2.79 misses by $0.19, revenue of $1.07B in-line
Oct. 13, 2022
- Domino's Pizza press release (NYSE:DPZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.79 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $1.07B (+7.2% Y/Y) in-line.
- U.S. same store sales growth of 2.0%.
- International same store sales decline (excluding foreign currency impact) of 1.8%.
- Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 4.7%.
- The company now expects FY2022 Capex to be $100M, down from previous view of $120M.
- CEO comment: "As we begin the fourth quarter, I believe Domino's is poised to emerge from these volatile times stronger than ever. We delivered around one out of every three pizzas in the United States before the pandemic, and we deliver around one out of every three pizzas today. Combined with our strong carryout business where we have continued to accelerate our momentum, I have never been more confident in the future of Domino's Pizza."
