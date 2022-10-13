Domino's Pizza Non-GAAP EPS of $2.79 misses by $0.19, revenue of $1.07B in-line

Oct. 13, 2022 7:33 AM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Domino's Pizza press release (NYSE:DPZ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.79 misses by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $1.07B (+7.2% Y/Y) in-line.
  • U.S. same store sales growth of 2.0%.
  • International same store sales decline (excluding foreign currency impact) of 1.8%.
  • Global retail sales growth (excluding foreign currency impact) of 4.7%.
  • The company now expects FY2022 Capex to be $100M, down from previous view of $120M.
  • CEO comment: "As we begin the fourth quarter, I believe Domino's is poised to emerge from these volatile times stronger than ever. We delivered around one out of every three pizzas in the United States before the pandemic, and we deliver around one out of every three pizzas today. Combined with our strong carryout business where we have continued to accelerate our momentum, I have never been more confident in the future of Domino's Pizza."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.