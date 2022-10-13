Apple bringing iCloud Photos, Apple Music, Apple TV to Microsoft platforms

Oct. 13, 2022

  • At Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Wednesday product event, the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant said Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) would bring some of its most popular services to its platforms in short order, including Apple Music.
  • Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) has brought Apple Music to Xbox, with the app being released yesterday.
  • Apple's (AAPL) iCloud Photos and Apple TV are coming to Windows, with iCloud Photos set to work with Microsoft's (MSFT) Photos app.
  • Apple TV - already available on Xbox - is slated to come to Windows later this year.
  • In addition, Microsoft (MSFT) also announced new versions of its Surface laptops on Wednesday, including the Surface Laptop 5, which comes with Intel's (INTC) 12th-generation chips. It also unveiled the new Surface Pro 9 and the new Surface Studio 2 all-in-one desktop.
  • Separately on Wednesday, Microsoft (MSFT) complained Sony (SONY) has undue influence on UK regulators. The company said the U.K.'s in-depth probe of its proposed Activision Blizzard (ATVI) acquisition "incorrectly relies on self-serving statements by Sony which significantly exaggerate the importance of Call of Duty to it and neglect to account for Sony's clear ability to competitively respond."

