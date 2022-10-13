Theratechnologies reports Q3 results, FY22 guidance on track
Oct. 13, 2022 7:47 AM ETTheratechnologies Inc. (THTX), TH:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Theratechnologies press release (NASDAQ:THTX): Q3 Revenue of $20.81M (+16.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.07M.
- Given the increase in revenue and the smaller increase in expenses in the Q3 2022, net loss improved to $7.55M from $9.51M in the Q3 2021.
- North American Revenue Growth of 19%
TH1902 Phase 1 basket trial proceeding as planned.
2022 Guidance: Revenue guidance is on track to be in the range of $79-$82M vs. consensus of $79.49M, or growth of the commercial portfolio to be in the range of 13% and 17%, as compared to the 2021 fiscal year.
Shares +0.48% PM.
Comments