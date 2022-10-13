Wayfair sets second Way Day event for October 26

Wayfair (NYSE:W) announced that it will host a second Way Day this year beginning at 12:00 a.m. on October 26.

The online retailer is telling customers to take advantage of massive discounts of up to 80% off items spanning furniture and decor, seasonal decor, housewares and more. Top brands such as Kohler, Dyson, Rachael Ray, Henckels and Cuisinart will be included.

In addition, shoppers can also take advantage of Wayfair’s suite of Home and Design Services, which includes assembly and installation to full project design services.

The big picture: The retail sector is on watch this holiday season for heavy markdowns to clear inventory. Those markdown efforts are considered a margin risk for Q4 earnings.

