Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) -0.7% pre-market Thursday after reporting preliminary Q3 sales of 1M oz of gold and 120M lbs of copper, as well as preliminary Q3 production of 990K oz of gold and 123M lbs of copper.

The miner said it remains on track to achieve FY 2022 production guidance, with gold expected at the low end of the range and copper expected at the midpoint.

Preliminary Q3 gold production fell from Q2 as a strong performance from Pueblo Viejo was offset by lower production at Veladero, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge; also, production at Long Canyon was lower than Q2 following the completion of Phase 1 mining in May.

Barrick (GOLD) said it expects both total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce will come in 3%-5% higher in Q3 than in Q2.

Preliminary Q3 copper production was higher than Q2, driven by strong performance from Lumwana.

Barrick's (GOLD) average market price for gold in Q3 was $1,729/oz, while the average market price for copper was $3.51/lb.

The company said it expects a strong finish to the year, as access to high grade ore that was previously expected in late Q3 at Nevada Gold Mines is now scheduled for Q4.

