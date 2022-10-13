U.K. yields plunge, pound jumps with officials reportedly working on tax-cut U-turn

The U.K. bond market is selling off sharply with the new government said to be backing down in its standoff against the central bank.

Government officials are working on a turnaround on tax cuts in Prime Minister Liz Truss' mini-budget, according to reports.

Pound sterling (NYSEARCA:FXB) +1.3% is jumping to its highest levels of the session against the U.S. dollar (USDOLLAR) (UUP). The 30-year gilt yield is plunging 33 basis points to 4.48% having topped 5% just yesterday. The FTSE-100 (UKX) (NYSEARCA:EWU) +0.6% is rallying.

Wall Street responded as well, with stock index futures doubling gains after the news.

Officials are drafting options for Truss on proposed tax cuts, but there is no final decision and they will wait for Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to return from the IMF meetings in Washington, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with discussion.

The Bank of England and Downing Street looked to be in a standoff with Kwarteng saying yesterday any market turmoil due to the end of bond buying Friday would be on BoE Governor Andrew Bailey.