Citi analyst Arren Cyganovich downgraded American Express (NYSE:AXP), SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM), and Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) as the analyst factors in a mild recession in its outlook for consumer finance stocks.

"While the recession is projected to be mild, the impact to our EPS can be rather large as we are coming off of record low credit losses and are now forecasting slightly higher than normal credit losses in 2024," Cyganovich wrote in a note to clients.

That would be a turnaround from the current environment, in which credit losses, while normalizing, are still lower than prepandemic levels.

American Express (AXP) was cut to Sell from from Neutral, reflecting potential for lower billed business as spending volume has turned negative in past recessions, an outcome that the market hasn't priced in, he said. AXP stock has edged down 0.2% in Thursday premarket trading.

Cyganovich lowered SLM (SLM) and Velocity Financial (VEL) to Neutral from Buy, partly on the potential impacts from a recession, but also reflecting increased risk for future loan sales for SLM and higher financing costs for VEL. Both are affected by capital markets in a recessionary environment, he noted.

SLM (SLM) shares have slipped 0.6% and Velocity Financial (VEL) have ticked down 0.1% in Thursday premarket.

The analyst has opened a 30-day positive catalyst watch around earnings for Discover Financial (DFS) and a 30-day negative catalyst watch on Synchrony Financial (SYF).

He's closing his prior 90-day negative watches for Ally Financial (ALLY) and OneMain Holdings (OMF) as well as his pair trade idea of long SYF against AXP as it performed well.

Cyganovich's Sell rating on American Express (AXP) contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and average Wall Street rating of Buy.

Meanwhile, SA contributor Librarian Capital is Neutral on American Express (AXP), unconvinced that the company can grow revenues at 10%+ and EPS at low-teens after 2024.