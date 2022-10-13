A.O. Smith plummets on lowered and narrowed FY22 guidance

Oct. 13, 2022 7:35 AM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) slides 7% premarket as the Co. reports preliminary Q3 sales of $874M, a decrease of 4%, as pricing benefits were more than offset by greater than anticipated North America residential water heater channel inventory de-stocking.
  • EPS of $0.71, a decrease of 13% and adj. EPS of $0.69 a decrease of 15% vs. consensus of $0.88.
  • Preliminary cash provided by operations of $180.9M and preliminary FCF of $130M in the first nine months of 2022.
  • The Co. lowered FY residential water heater industry guidance to be down ~12-13%.
  • Lowered and narrowed FY EPS guidance to be between $1.29-$1.39 compared to prior guidance of $1.56 to $1.76.
  • Full year adj. EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.15 vs. consensus of $3.44 compared to prior guidance of $3.35 to $3.55.
  • AOS -6.70% premarket to $45.84.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.