A.O. Smith plummets on lowered and narrowed FY22 guidance
Oct. 13, 2022 7:35 AM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) slides 7% premarket as the Co. reports preliminary Q3 sales of $874M, a decrease of 4%, as pricing benefits were more than offset by greater than anticipated North America residential water heater channel inventory de-stocking.
- EPS of $0.71, a decrease of 13% and adj. EPS of $0.69 a decrease of 15% vs. consensus of $0.88.
- Preliminary cash provided by operations of $180.9M and preliminary FCF of $130M in the first nine months of 2022.
- The Co. lowered FY residential water heater industry guidance to be down ~12-13%.
- Lowered and narrowed FY EPS guidance to be between $1.29-$1.39 compared to prior guidance of $1.56 to $1.76.
- Full year adj. EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.15 vs. consensus of $3.44 compared to prior guidance of $3.35 to $3.55.
- AOS -6.70% premarket to $45.84.
