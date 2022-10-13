Bionik laboratories appoints new CEO and CFO
Oct. 13, 2022 8:12 AM ETBionik Laboratories Corp. (BNKL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bionik Laboratories (OTCPK:BNKL) appoints Richard Russo, Jr. as CEO and President and Dan Gonsalves as CFO and executive VP.
- Richard Russo previously served as the CFO of the company and Dan Gonsalves was the company's Corporate Controller.
- Both appointments are effective immediately.
The company continues to ramp up its recently announced growth strategy featuring ‘Centers of Excellence’ for Neuro-Recovery Care to broaden access to robotic rehabilitation
“The global neurorehabilitation devices market alone is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2028. With a growing installed base of InMotion devices driving awareness and usage and a global distribution strategy, Bionik expects to build on its upward trajectory.” said Dan Gonsalves, CFO and Executive Vice President at Bionik.
Comments