Bionik laboratories appoints new CEO and CFO

Oct. 13, 2022 8:12 AM ETBionik Laboratories Corp. (BNKL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Bionik Laboratories (OTCPK:BNKL) appoints Richard Russo, Jr. as CEO and President and Dan Gonsalves as CFO and executive VP.
  • Richard Russo previously served as the CFO of the company and Dan Gonsalves was the company's Corporate Controller.
  • Both appointments are effective immediately.

  • The company continues to ramp up its recently announced growth strategy featuring ‘Centers of Excellence’ for Neuro-Recovery Care to broaden access to robotic rehabilitation

  • “The global neurorehabilitation devices market alone is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2028. With a growing installed base of InMotion devices driving awareness and usage and a global distribution strategy, Bionik expects to build on its upward trajectory.” said Dan Gonsalves, CFO and Executive Vice President at Bionik.

