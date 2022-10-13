Axcella Therapeutics drops 9% on $34.2M stock offering
Oct. 13, 2022 8:15 AM ETAxcella Health Inc. (AXLA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Axcella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares fell 9% premarket on Thursday after the biotechnology company announced $34.2M stock offering.
- The company entered into a securities purchase agreement with investors to offer 20,847,888 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.64 per share.
- Gross proceeds are estimated to be $34.2M, including $6M received as the cancellation of indebtedness upon the conversion of unsecured subordinated convertible promissory notes held by Flagship Pioneering.
- Axcella (AXLA) plans to use the net proceeds from the offering together with existing cash and cash equivalents to advance the Long COVID program, including regulatory engagement and preparation for further clinical development; advance and complete enrollment of its EMMPACT Phase 2b clinical trial in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- The offering closed on October 13, 2022.
Comments