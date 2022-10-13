Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) said their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine showed a substantial increase in neutralizing antibody response above pre-booster levels, in people after one week in a phase 2/3 trial.

The study enrolled ~900 healthy people aged 12 years and older in the U.S. who had received at least three doses of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine, the companies said in an Oct. 13 press release

Pfizer and BioNTech noted that a 30-µg booster dose of the adapted bivalent vaccine showed a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above pre-booster levels based on sera taken 7 days after administration, with similar responses seen in people aged 18-55 years of age and those older than 55 years (40 participants in each age group)

Comparison of responses in people older than 55 years of age who received the bivalent vaccine or the original vaccine showed that a 30-µg booster dose of the Original Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (BNT162b2 Wild Type), elicited more limited increases in the neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants, according to the companies.

Pfizer BioNTech noted that the data suggested that a 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent shot is expected to provide better protection against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants than the original vaccine for younger and older adults.

The vaccine was well tolerated and early data suggests a favorable safety profile.

The companies expect additional data related to responses at 1-month post-administration in the the coming weeks.

Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine has already been cleared for emergency use in the U.S. and EU for ages 12 years and older.

BNTX +1.72% to $139 premarket Oct. 13

PFE +2.43% to $43.05 premarket Oct. 13