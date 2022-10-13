China Evergrande's debt troubles spread through Chinese economy, WSJ says
Oct. 13, 2022 8:19 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The woes China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY), the Chinese property developer struggling with over $300B of debt, has spread across the country's economy as the company's suppliers now deal with the aftermath.
- Companies in industries such as steel, paint and interior design have recorded large losses from Evergrande's (OTCPK:EGRNF) inability to pay its bills, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. That, in turn, has created a significant drag on China's economy.
- Some of the companies have delayed paying their own bills to other businesses and have laid off workers, the report said.
- In addition, with Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) defaulting on international bonds late last year, investors have mostly halted providing funds to Chinese real estate companies. That means bond investors are incurring losses, as well as a number of developers can't refinance their debt.
- In September, Reuters reported that a lender seized China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) headquarters after two attempts to sell the building failed. At about the same time, the compay reportedly auctioned off its stake in Shengjing Bank for ~$1.05B.
Comments (3)