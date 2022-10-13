Petronas brings on TotalEnergies, Shell for Malaysian ultra-deepwater project

Malaysia's Petronas said Thursday it signed a production-sharing contract with TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) for an ultra-deepwater block off the country's Sabah region.

Petronas said a unit of TotalEnergies (TTE) will be the project's operator and hold a 34.9% stake, while a Petronas unit will hold a 40% participating interest and the remainder will be split by two units of Shell (SHEL).

The ultra-deepwater Block 2K covers 1,952 sq km and is located in a proven hydrocarbon basin, the Malaysian company said.

A total of four wells are expected to be drilled in Block 2K and four other ultra-deepwater blocks off the coast of Sabah in 2022 and 2023.

